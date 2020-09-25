A Hempstead man faces arraignment Friday after being arrested in connection with a string of breaking-and-entering burglaries and larcenies, police said.

Nassau County police said Jahkeem M. Jiles, 29, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Friday at his home, and was charged with four counts of second-degree burglary and one count each of third-degree grand larceny, petit larceny and third-degree robbery.

It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.

Police said Jiles entered a residence on Villa Court in Hempstead around 9:50 p.m. on Aug. 8, and stole clothing and handbags valued at about $700.

Then on Aug. 13, police said Jiles entered a residence on Liberty Court in Hempstead around 1:50 a.m., taking a wallet and car keys — and then the owner's 2013 Hyundai. The vehicle was located a day later, police said. But landscaping equipment valued at $2,600 was stolen from the vehicle, police said.

On Aug. 29, police said Jiles entered a home on Greenwich Street in Hempstead around 1:40 a.m., but said he fled without any proceeds after the victim woke and screamed for help.

The last break-in in the string occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday, when police said Jiles again entered a residence on Villa Court, stealing two car keys and another set of keys.

During that break-in, police said the victim woke and followed Jiles, who then threatened the victim, leading to the robbery charge.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, police said.