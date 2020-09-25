TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Man arrested in connection with string of home break-ins in Hempstead, Nassau police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A Hempstead man faces arraignment Friday after being arrested in connection with a string of breaking-and-entering burglaries and larcenies, police said.

Nassau County police said Jahkeem M. Jiles, 29, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Friday at his home, and was charged with four counts of second-degree burglary and one count each of third-degree grand larceny, petit larceny and third-degree robbery.

It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.

Police said Jiles entered a residence on Villa Court in Hempstead around 9:50 p.m. on Aug. 8, and stole clothing and handbags valued at about $700.

Then on Aug. 13, police said Jiles entered a residence on Liberty Court in Hempstead around 1:50 a.m., taking a wallet and car keys — and then the owner's 2013 Hyundai. The vehicle was located a day later, police said. But landscaping equipment valued at $2,600 was stolen from the vehicle, police said.

On Aug. 29, police said Jiles entered a home on Greenwich Street in Hempstead around 1:40 a.m., but said he fled without any proceeds after the victim woke and screamed for help.

The last break-in in the string occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday, when police said Jiles again entered a residence on Villa Court, stealing two car keys and another set of keys.

During that break-in, police said the victim woke and followed Jiles, who then threatened the victim, leading to the robbery charge.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, police said.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

