Police are investigating a shooting in Hempstead early Sunday morning that left one man dead.

The Hempstead Police Department received a call around 2:30 a.m. Sunday about the shooting, a Nassau police spokesman said. The perpetrator shot the victim near the intersection of Fulton Avenue and Clinton Street, according to a Nassau police news release.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The spokesman declined to provide the victim's name. He said police had not yet identified a suspect or motive behind the shooting.

Hempstead Assistant Police Chief Kevin Colgan referred questions to Nassau police.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls are anonymous.