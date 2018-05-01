TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Nassau police investigate fatal stabbing in Hempstead

Nassau County and Hempstead Village police respond Tuesday

Nassau County and Hempstead Village police respond Tuesday morning to Pennsylvania Avenue and Warner Avenue in Hempstead, where officials said a fatal stabbing occurred. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A man was found fatally stabbed on a Hempstead street early Tuesday, Nassau County police said.

Police said they received a call about the homicide on Warner Avenue near Pennsylvania Avenue about 4:20 a.m.

The victim was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, where he was pronounced dead at 4:57 a.m., police said.

Police said his identity was being withheld pending notification of his family.

Detectives asked anyone with information on the stabbing to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477 or call 911.

