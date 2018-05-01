A man was found fatally stabbed on a Hempstead street early Tuesday, Nassau County police said.

Police said they received a call about the homicide on Warner Avenue near Pennsylvania Avenue about 4:20 a.m.

The victim was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, where he was pronounced dead at 4:57 a.m., police said.

Police said his identity was being withheld pending notification of his family.

Detectives asked anyone with information on the stabbing to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477 or call 911.