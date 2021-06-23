TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Hempstead man faces murder charge for May homicide, Nassau police say

By Newsday Staff
Nassau police have arrested and charged a Hempstead man for the killing of a Uniondale man found dead with an apparent gunshot wound last month in Hempstead, authorities said Wednesday.

Ryan Hamilton, 21, is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in Nassau criminal court in Mineola, police said.

He faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Trendabi Reid, 25, according to police. The Uniondale man's body was discovered at 5:40 p.m. May 7 on James L. L. Burrell Avenue in Hempstead, police said at the time.

Police released no additional details about how Reid died Wednesday or what led them to charge Hamilton.

