The former Hempstead Village Housing Authority chairman was convicted Tuesday of taking $100,000 in bribes as part of a kickback scheme to inflate public housing bids.

Cornell Bozier was found guilty by a U.S. Eastern District jury in Central Islip on a four-felony count indictment for conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and three counts of bribery at three low-income village properties.

Federal prosecutors said during the trial last week that Bozier, 58, of North Bellmore, defrauded taxpayers of $800,000 in federal funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

He could face up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced.

Bozier’s Central Islip-based attorney Glenn Obedin has said the prosecution’s case relied on two convicted co-conspirators who pleaded guilty and testified about the bid-rigging scheme to secure emergency funding and pad bids for profits and Bozier’s kickbacks.

Bozier served as the housing authority’s chairman from 2011 to 2013. Witnesses said Bozier drained the agency’s emergency fund by steering projects to hand-picked contractors and shell companies by declaring an emergency and bypassing the HUD competitive bid process.

Prosecutors and witnesses said Bozier bought housing authority votes, including by paying some board members' rent.

“As found by the jury, having been trusted to serve the residents of low-income housing as a Village of Hempstead public official, Bozier instead lied, cheated and stole federal funds for himself,” Richard P. Donoghue, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a news release.

Bozier hired a construction consultant, Peter Caras, who identified projects for emergency repairs and solicit bids from their co-conspirator James Alimonos, officials said.

In one case, the trio determined the cost to fix a Totten Avenue intercom system and then padded it by $50,000 to include profits and kickbacks that they would divide among themselves, prosecutors said.

Bozier was also indicted on a piping project at the Gladys Avenue apartments and a $250,000 bid to complete a Yale Street roofing project that actually cost $23,000 to complete.

Alimanos and Caras pleaded guilty to honest services fraud and agreed to testify against Bozier in exchange for a chance at a reduced sentence.