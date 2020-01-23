Nassau County police are seeking the public’s help identifying three assailants seen beating up a male victim in a McDonald’s parking lot in Hempstead before they threw him in the trunk of a car and drove off Monday night.

The assault occurred shortly after 8 p.m. at the McDonald’s at 340 Peninsula Blvd., police said in a statement Thursday. Detectives with the department’s Major Case Bureau report a 50-year-old customer told investigators he saw one of the male assailants follow the victim out to the parking lot where there were two other male assailants who began kicking and punching the victim.

“The subjects then threw the victim to the ground and began stomping the victim’s head before throwing the victim into the truck of a silver … sedan possibly a Nissan,” police said.

The crime was described by police as an “assault and possible kidnapping.”

The customer who witnessed the attack said he saw the getaway vehicle, with the three assailants and victim in the trunk, head north on Franklin Street, police said.

The assailant who followed the victim outside to the parking lot is described as 5-feet-10 inches tall, of slight build, with long black hair worn in a man bun, officials said. He wore a dark, hooded sweatshirt, gray sweat pants and white sneakers, police said. The two other assailants were only described as wearing dark clothing, police said.

The victim is described as about 5-feet-10 inches tall, of medium build, and wearing a red and white flannel shirt and blue, hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans and black sneakers, officials said.

Detectives urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-244-TIPS.