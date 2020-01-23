Nassau police late Thursday night said an earlier report of three assailants seen beating up and kidnapping a male victim in the parking lot of a Hempstead McDonald's turned out to be a hoax.

Police had said the assault and kidnapping occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Monday at the McDonald’s at 340 Peninsula Blvd. Detectives with the department’s Major Case Bureau said a 50-year-old customer told investigators he saw one of the male assailants follow the victim out to the parking lot where there were two other male assailants who began kicking and punching the victim.

The crime had been described by police as an “assault and possible kidnapping.”

Police did not provide any details on what led them to determine it was a hoax or if anyone will face charges.