TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Evening
SEARCH
32° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Assault, kidnapping claim at Hempstead McDonald's a hoax, Nassau police say

An image released by Nassau police of a

An image released by Nassau police of a "subject" involved in an assault and possible kidnapping that took place at a McDonald's in Hempstead Monday shortly after 8 p.m. Credit: NCPD

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

Nassau police late Thursday night said an earlier report of three assailants seen beating up and kidnapping a male victim in the parking lot of a Hempstead McDonald's turned out to be a hoax.

Police had said the assault and kidnapping occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Monday at the McDonald’s at 340 Peninsula Blvd. Detectives with the department’s Major Case Bureau said a 50-year-old customer told investigators he saw one of the male assailants follow the victim out to the parking lot where there were two other male assailants who began kicking and punching the victim.

The crime had been described by police as an “assault and possible kidnapping.”

Police did not provide any details on what led them to determine it was a hoax or if anyone will face charges.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Members of the community listen to a speaker Northport Middle School parents question board on relocation plan
Annabella Sciorra attends HBO's "The Sopranos" 20th anniversary 'Sopranos' actress: Harvey Weinstein held me down, raped me
Douglas Coudrey, 22, of Eastport, and Kenneth Regan, Officials: LI pair face murder charges in N.J. shooting
The Wyandanch Union Free School District is among Comptroller: Eight LI districts on fiscal stress list
Alexandra Ivonne Pizarro-Blanche, Levy Frank Maury Bruggman and Cops: Chilean burglary crew targeted North Shore homes
Rabbi Joel M. Levenson of Midway Jewish Center, Asking the Clergy: Spiritual leaders' political leanings
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search