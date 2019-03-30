TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Police ID Hempstead stabbing victim

Juan Gabriel Chic Sian, 35, was fatally stabbed late Thursday night after an altercation in Brierley Park, police said. They are still investigating. 

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
 The Nassau County Police Homicide Squad has identified the man fatally stabbed just before midnight Thursday in Hempstead. Police said the victim's name is Juan Gabriel Chic Sian, 35. He has no known current address, police said.

Sian was involved in an “altercation” shortly before midnight in Brierley Park, where he was stabbed in the upper torso. He then walked to the parking lot of a nearby laundromat on Clinton Street and collapsed.

The laundromat's employees found him and called 911 at 12:07 a.m. Friday, police said. A Nassau County police ambulance took Sian to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:07 a.m., police said.

Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

