State Park police said they are searching for a man who allegedly attacked a woman as she jogged in Hempstead Lake State Park Friday morning.

The woman, 21, reported that she was jogging southbound on the bridle trail south of the pedestrian bridge at about 11:30 a.m. when a man who she described as in his 50s or 60s grabbed her.

“She was able to break free from the male subject by kicking him,” State Park police said in a news release about the incident, adding that park police units were canvassing the area in and around the West Hempstead park.

The man was further described as thin and about 6 feet tall with brown eyes, short gray hair, a scruffy beard, freckles, large prescription glasses and patchy, weathered skin. He was wearing gray sweatpants, a black jacket and gray sneakers.

Police urge anyone with information about the incident to call New York State Park police at 631-321-3700.