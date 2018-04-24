A man arrested in an attempted robbery Monday in Hempstead has been linked to five burglaries and another attempted robbery, police said.

Travane Ramos, 28, of Terrace Avenue in Hempstead, was arrested Monday on two counts of attempted robbery (first-degree and third-degree), five counts of third-degree burglary, third-degree attempted burglary and third-degree criminal mischief, according to Nassau County Third Squad detectives.

Ramos is accused of entering a GNC store on Fulton Avenue just before noon Monday, lifting his shirt and putting his hand inside his waistband “as if to have a gun,” police said in a news release. Ramos then demanded that the clerk open the register, but the clerk retreated to a backroom — while watching Ramos trying to break into the cash register — and called 911, police said.

Hempstead Village police responded to the scene and arrested Ramos after a short foot pursuit, Nassau police said.

While processing Ramos, police said, authorities linked the suspect to an another attempted robbery, five burglaries and a criminal mischief, all of them in April in Hempstead, police said.

Ramos was awaiting arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.