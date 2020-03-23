A Hempstead man was arrested Monday and charged with the Saturday killing of a 19-year-old woman, Nassau police said.

Sixto Tapia-Angeles, 26, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Maria Rodriguez, authorities said.

Nassau Homicide Squad detectives responded shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to a 911 call for an aided person at a home on Harriman Avenue in Hempstead, police said.

Authorities found Rodriguez dead at the scene while a man, 26, was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre for treatment. It was not immediately clear if the injured man was the defendant.

Tapia-Angeles will be arraigned Tuesday in Mineola.