Long Island Crime

Hempstead man charged in woman's slaying, Nassau police say

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
A Hempstead man was arrested Monday and charged with the Saturday killing of a 19-year-old woman, Nassau police said.

Sixto Tapia-Angeles, 26,  was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Maria Rodriguez, authorities said.

Nassau Homicide Squad detectives responded shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to a 911 call for an aided person at a home on Harriman Avenue in Hempstead, police said.

Authorities found Rodriguez dead at the scene while a man, 26, was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre for treatment. It was not immediately clear if the injured man was the defendant.

Tapia-Angeles will be arraigned Tuesday in Mineola.

 

 

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

