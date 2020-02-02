Hempstead man flees cops twice, faces slew of traffic, drug charges

A Hempstead man was arrested Saturday night after he fled police twice and crashed into a police car while allegedly smoking crack, Nassau police said.

Plain clothes Nassau police officers were checking on the welfare of the driver of a white 2003 Infinity parked on Broadway in Westbury shortly after 9 p.m. when they displayed their shields and announced themselves as police officers, police said. The driver, Genri Palacios Acosta, 35, of Meadowbrook Road, was holding a glass tube and smoking a substance the officers believed to be crack and fled as police approached.

Police then stopped Acosta on Prospect Avenue in Westbury when he struck the police vehicle and again fled the scene. Officers later stopped him in a parking lot on Duffy Avenue in Hicksville, although he refused to leave his car. He continued to resist while officers used what police described as an “electrical control device” to subdue him.

Both Acosta and a police officer were taken to local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Acosta was charged with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and multiple traffic violations. He will be arraigned when medically practical.