Long IslandCrime

Cops: Shots fired near school board meeting at Hempstead High

By Ellen Yan  ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Shots have been fired in two locations just outside the Hempstead High School campus where a crowd is packed inside for a board meeting, authorities said Thursday night.

Hempstead Village police descended on two crime scenes shortly after about 17 shots rang out about 6:45 p.m. Someone opened fire on President Street, across from the school campus, and on Peninsula Boulevard, about a block...

