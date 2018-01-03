TODAY'S PAPER
Hempstead teen accused in slaying ordered held in jail

Authorities said the teen was acting as a ‘spotter’ for another individual, not yet arrested, who fired the shots that killed Raphael Cepada.

Shameq Sullins, 16, left, was charged Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in connection with the fatal shooting of Raphael Cepeda, right, in Hempstead Village on Christmas, Nassau police said.

By Nicole Fuller
A Hempstead teenager charged in connection with a Christmas night slaying in the village was ordered held in jail at his arraignment Wednesday morning.

Shameq Sullins, 16, pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder at his arraignment at First District Court in Hempstead.

He was arrested Tuesday night in connection with the shooting death of Raphael Cepada, 35, of Hempstead, who Nassau police said was shot “numerous times” in Hempstead Village.

At Sullins’ arraignment, prosecutor Ania Pulaski said Sullins was “acting with another individual” when the victim was shot.

According to the criminal complaint, Sullins allegedly knew the other individual had a loaded firearm and that the individual intended to fire at an occupied vehicle on Terrace Avenue.

The complaint said Sullins acted as a “spotter” for that person.

The armed individual then “fired three shots from a semi-automatic pistol,” hitting Cepada in the chest as he crossed Terrace Avenue in the path of the gunshots, according to the complaint.

Sullins was represented by a Legal Aid attorney, who said he lives with his mother and two siblings.

Cepada’s girlfriend, Imani Mazyck, has said Cepada was on his way to pick up his 11-year-old daughter from the Long Island Rail Road station when he was shot.

