A Hempstead teen was charged Tuesday night in connection with a Christmas night slaying, Nassau County police said.

Shameq Sullins, 16, is expected to be arraigned on charges of second-degree murder Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

Sullins was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Raphael Cepeda, 35, of Hempstead, who was shot numerous times while on his way to pick up his daughter from a Long Island Rail Road station.

He was found on Terrace Avenue in Hempstead after the village’s ShotSpotter shot location and detection service alerted cops, according to police.