Hempstead Village officials said they marked a 19 percent drop in crime last year compared with 2016.

The village recorded six killings last year, which Mayor Don Ryan and Police Chief Michael McGowan said marked a 25 percent drop in homicides. Half of last year’s deaths were accounted for in a triple slaying following a domestic dispute in August.

Hempstead police reported eight homicides in 2016, although the FBI uniform crime stats counted six murders for the same year. The village has marked a five-year average of nine deaths per year.

Hempstead officials reported a 15 percent drop in violent crime in 2017, accounting for 282 homicides, rapes, robberies and assaults.

A village spokesman said that Hempstead police and the FBI categorize crime stats differently based on the types of crimes reported. Hempstead reported 331 violent crimes in 2016 compared with 400 violent crimes in 2016 reported by the FBI.

“This drastic reduction in crime is a product of the continued hard work by a dedicated police department,” McGowan said.

The village has utilized new technology and patrols, such as ShotSpotter gunshot recognition technology, surveillance cameras and new LED lighting. Police also added a dozen license plate readers in March to track stolen vehicles and wanted fugitives.

Hempstead police also formed an anti-gang task force at the end of 2016 when police noticed an increase in gang activity and a 45 percent increase in shootings.

Police reported a 43 percent drop in shooting victims last year, down to 21 victims from 32 in 2016. The village carries the third largest police force on Long Island, behind Nassau and Suffolk police.

“Across the board we are seeing numbers that clearly show the programs, procedures and technologies we have in place are effective,” Ryan said. “And while we are always looking at ways to improve, it’s certainly encouraging knowing that our law enforcement efforts are making a positive difference.”