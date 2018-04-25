Randy Stith, a Hempstead Village police officer and school board member, surrendered to the Nassau County district attorney’s office Wednesday morning on charges his lawyer said are related to his time as treasurer with the Hempstead Fire Department.

Stith, a former volunteer firefighter, and his lawyer, Joseph Conway, said they didn’t know the charges he faces on an indictment and he planned to answer them in court.

When asked for comment Wednesday morning as he surrendered Stith only said, “Good morning.”

In a phone interview Tuesday, Stith said: “I’m aware of how the justice system works and as a police officer, I have faith in the justice system that it will work out and that I will be vindicated.”

A spokesman for the Nassau district attorney’s office declined to comment Tuesday.

Conway said his client has surrendered his gun to police. “Mr. Stith has served his community with distinction for many years in several roles,” he said Tuesday. “While we have not been furnished with any charges at this time, Mr. Stith has done no wrongdoing.”

Fire Chief Steve Giardino declined to comment Tuesday on the indictment but confirmed that Stith was a former firefighter. Conway said Stith was previously the fire department’s treasurer.

A posting at police headquarters Tuesday stated that Stith had been placed on administrative leave immediately “until further notice.”

Stith was elected to a three-year term on the school board in May 2017 and is part of a three-person board majority.

“Hempstead School Board Member Randy Stith is someone who has given years to public service and deserves the benefit of the doubt,” the Hempstead school district said in a statement Tuesday. “However, these are very serious allegations and if the charges are proven true, then the School District and School Board will have to address it immediately . . .”

“As the allegations do not involve any events that took place on school grounds or at school events the District cannot comment any further,” the district said.

During the school board campaign, Stith’s arrest from 2010 became an issue.

Stith was charged at the age of 19 with misdemeanor assault and criminal possession of a weapon after he allegedly hit a woman in the head with a bottle of bleach, splashing the chemical into her eyes, during a dispute over clothes at a Hempstead Laundromat, court records show.

He pleaded guilty to a second-degree harassment violation, which is not a criminal offense. He served five days in jail, paid $200 in fines and $120 in court surcharges and received a one-year conditional discharge, according to the records.

The court records with Stith’s case dispositions are labeled “sealed,” but the Nassau County District Court in Hempstead made the criminal complaints and case dispositions available to Newsday over the summer. During the campaign, Stith appeared to address the incident in a Facebook video.

“Since my little incident some seven years ago, which I was found un-guilty of, I have served the community as a member of the fire department,” he said in the video.

With Keshia Clukey

Check back for updates on this developing story.