Nassau County police have arrested a Roosevelt man and charged him in connection with assaulting two women with handguns and a machete in separate incidents in Hempstead and Roosevelt late Friday and early Saturday, authorities said.

Major Case Bureau detectives said Ronald Jackson, 37, faces charges including attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated criminal contempt and reckless endangerment.

Officers arrived at Grenada Avenue in Roosevelt at 12:24 a.m. Saturday for a report of a disturbance, authorities said. An investigation determined Jackson was in an argument with a woman which became physical as he punched her in the face multiple times. He then threw her on the ground, pulled her hair and threatened her with a machete.

Jackson was taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers, authorities said. When he was in custody, a loaded handgun was found in his pocket.

Police later learned Jackson was in a separate incident earlier in Hempstead with a different woman. That happened at 10:30 p.m. Friday on Bedell Street. In this incident, Jackson became physical with the woman and.then shot at the woman six times with another handgun, according to police.

Neither woman was injured, authorities said.

Jackson was remanded to custody at an arraignment Saturday in Nassau County First District Court on Saturday, according to online records. It was unclear if he had retained an attorney.