TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Morning
SEARCH
36° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

2 seriously injured in Hempstead shooting, police say

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

Two male victims were shot in Hempstead on Monday morning and Nassau County police are asking the public for help in identifying their shooter or shooters.

Police received a call about the shooting, which occurred on Terrace Avenue, at 2:47 a.m.

Both victims were transported to hospitals with serious injuries, police said in a news release. Neither was identified.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.

Headshot
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Commuters in the rain at the Mineola LIRR Forecast: Presidents Day clearing up, highs in 40s
Police at the crash scene in Islip Terrace Police: Sunrise crash injures 1, closes lanes
Joan R. Saltzman in 2012. LI mental illness advocate who helped others, dies
Having a taller bathroom countertop will make it Update and raise your bathroom cabinets
President Donald Trump on Friday in the White 1600: Trump never gets tired of make-believe winning
Massapequa resident and retired NYPD officer Robert Ripp Water District: Resident's use of FOIL requests is 'abusive'