2 seriously injured in Hempstead shooting, police say
Two male victims were shot in Hempstead on Monday morning and Nassau County police are asking the public for help in identifying their shooter or shooters.
Police received a call about the shooting, which occurred on Terrace Avenue, at 2:47 a.m.
Both victims were transported to hospitals with serious injuries, police said in a news release. Neither was identified.
Detectives ask anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.
