Two male victims were shot in Hempstead on Monday morning and Nassau County police are asking the public for help in identifying their shooter or shooters.

Police received a call about the shooting, which occurred on Terrace Avenue, at 2:47 a.m.

Both victims were transported to hospitals with serious injuries, police said in a news release. Neither was identified.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.