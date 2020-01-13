TODAY'S PAPER
Cops investigating Hempstead shooting, official says

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Police were investigating a shooting in Hempstead Monday night that sent a male victim to the hospital with unknown injuries, an official said.

Hempstead Village police reported a shooting on Elmwood Avenue in front of a residence, according to a Nassau police spokesman. The victim's condition was unknown late Monday night.

Hempstead police declined to comment about the shooting. Nassau police said they were called to assist in the investigation shortly before 8 p.m.

Nassau police had two department vehicles at the scene at about 11 p.m. One vehicle, a truck, was labeled “Emergency Service Unit.” A Nassau police van labeled “Crime Scene Search Unit” was parked behind yellow crime-scene tape.

In front of the tape, five yellow evidence-scene markers were on the street.

No other information was available late Monday night.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

