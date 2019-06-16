Man charged with shooting girl in foot in Hempstead, police say
Nassau County police arrested a Hempstead man and charged him with the shooting of a 16-year-old girl in her foot earlier this month.
Denis Hernandez-Figueroa, 19, was in an apartment on Jackson Street on June 4 when he removed a magazine from a handgun and pulled the trigger, according to detectives. One round struck the victim in her left foot, police said. She went to a hospital for treatment.
Hernandez-Figueroa was arrested after an investigation, police said. He is charged with criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault and was scheduled to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.
Attorney information was not available.
