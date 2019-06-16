TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Morning
SEARCH
68° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Man charged with shooting girl in foot in Hempstead, police say

Denis Hernandez-Figueroa, 19, of Hempstead, has been charged

Denis Hernandez-Figueroa, 19, of Hempstead, has been charged in the shooting, police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com
Print

Nassau County police arrested a Hempstead man and charged him with the shooting of a 16-year-old girl in her foot earlier this month.

Denis Hernandez-Figueroa, 19, was in an apartment on Jackson Street on June 4 when he removed a magazine from a handgun and pulled the trigger, according to detectives. One round struck the victim in her left foot, police said. She went to a hospital for treatment.

Hernandez-Figueroa was arrested after an investigation, police said. He is charged with criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault and was scheduled to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Attorney information was not available.

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Valley Stream Central High School senior Samiah Davis Teen designs lunch box to promote healthy eating
Suffolk County police on Rider Avenue in Patchogue Cops investigate possible homicide in Patchogue
A 30-foot-tall flagpole at the corner of Manhasset Six N. Hempstead villages still saying no to cell nodes
Riverhead Town officials say they are denying the Board expected to deny application for food festival
Lindenhurst High School JROTC instructors Christine Glynn, left, Women veterans board up for vote in Suffolk
United Way of Long Island had proposed a Nonprofit withdraws veterans group home proposal
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search