Three days after a 71-year-old man was shot in the arm inside a Hempstead home, a 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder, Nassau police said Saturday.

Cleefton Balan of Hempstead "became agitated" after an argument, brandished a handgun, and fired several shots in his Jackson Street home, where the older man was hit around 7 p.m. Tuesday, the police statement said.

The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that do not threaten his life. Balan fled the home in a black Nissan Infiniti with white passenger doors and a Pennsylvania registration, according to the police.

Balan, who was also charged with criminal possesson of a weapon and criminal use of a firearm, was arrested "without incident" on Friday in Freeport, the police said. His arraignment is set for Saturday.