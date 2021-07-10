TODAY'S PAPER
Arrest made in shooting of 71-year-old man, Nassau police say

By Joan Gralla
Three days after a 71-year-old man was shot in the arm inside a Hempstead home, a 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder, Nassau police said Saturday.

Cleefton Balan of Hempstead "became agitated" after an argument, brandished a handgun, and fired several shots in his Jackson Street home, where the older man was hit around 7 p.m. Tuesday, the police statement said.

The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that do not threaten his life. Balan fled the home in a black Nissan Infiniti with white passenger doors and a Pennsylvania registration, according to the police.

Balan, who was also charged with criminal possesson of a weapon and criminal use of a firearm, was arrested "without incident" on Friday in Freeport, the police said. His arraignment is set for Saturday.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

