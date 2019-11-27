TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Police ID Hempstead shooting victim

By Newsday Staff
Nassau County police say they have identified the man found fatally shot early Monday in Hempstead.

Hempstead Village police officers responded to Burnett Street after a ShotSpotter activation at about 2:25 a.m. Monday and found the man, José Leonardo Sanchez, 33, of Hempstead, lying on the ground, police said. Sanchez was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Nassau County Homicide Squad detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

