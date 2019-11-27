Police ID Hempstead shooting victim

Nassau County police say they have identified the man found fatally shot early Monday in Hempstead.

Hempstead Village police officers responded to Burnett Street after a ShotSpotter activation at about 2:25 a.m. Monday and found the man, José Leonardo Sanchez, 33, of Hempstead, lying on the ground, police said. Sanchez was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Nassau County Homicide Squad detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.