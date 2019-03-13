Two shot in Hempstead, Nassau police say
The 5:48 p.m. shootings occurred in the rear of 40 West Columbia St., police said. No details about the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.
Two people were shot in Hempstead late Wednesday afternoon and taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries, Nassau police said.
The victims are male, police said, but their conditions and ages were not immediately available.
The shooting is under investigation.
