Long IslandCrime

Two shot in Hempstead, Nassau police say

Police conduct an investigation in a parking lot

Police conduct an investigation in a parking lot near the shooting scene on Wednesday night in Hempstead. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Two people were shot in Hempstead late Wednesday afternoon and taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries, Nassau police said.

The 5:48 p.m. shootings occurred in the rear of 40 West Columbia St., police said. No details about the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.

The victims are male, police said, but their conditions and ages were not immediately available.

The shooting is under investigation.

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com

