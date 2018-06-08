TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Man got auto loan with fake Social Security card

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A Queens man was arrested and charged with grand larceny Friday, after police said he took ownership of a Toyota RAV4 last July — then failed to make payments on the vehicle.

Nassau County police said Clifford Person, 30, of Jamaica, placed “a minimal deposit” on the 2014 RAV4 at Millennium Toyota on North Franklin Avenue, Hempstead, back on July 29, using a photo ID and a Social Security card to apply for a loan. Police said Person was given “preapproval” on the financing and was allowed to take possession of the Toyota — before it was determined that the Social Security card was a fake.

Millennium urged Person to come back in to apply for a new loan, but he never returned, police said. An investigation determined Person also never made a payment on the RAV4, which was valued at $19,895, according to police.

He never attempted to return the vehicle either, police said.

Person was charged with third-degree grand larceny and second-degree possession of a forged instrument following the investigation by detectives from the Major Case Bureau.

He faces arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

