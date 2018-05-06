Nassau County police arrested a Mineola man who they say attempted to steal a cash register from a Taco Bell in Hempstead early Saturday.

Francis Ellis, 58, of Russell Drive in Mineola, exited his vehicle just before 1 a.m. Saturday and lunged into the drive-thru window of the Taco Bell on Peninsula Boulevard, according to police. He grabbed a restaurant employee and then tried to pull the cash register through the drive-thru window.

Ellis was unable to remove the cash register, and eventually fled from the scene, police said.

Ellis was pulled over by police about 35 minutes later for a traffic infraction and placed under arrest after the officer learned he was wanted for an unrelated domestic grand larceny incident.

Detectives recognized Ellis as the suspect in the Taco Bell incident during his arrest processing.

Ellis was charged with third-degree burglary, attempted third-degree robbery, third-degree grand larceny and two traffic violations.