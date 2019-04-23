Nassau County police are asking the public to help them identify and locate two men wanted in the assault of three people in Hempstead earlier this month, leaving one person unconscious and another with a “serious” stab wound.

The alleged assailants attacked the three victims about 9:30 p.m. on April 7 at the Rosa Parks Transit Center at 68 W. Columbia St., police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police did not have further information on the victims’ conditions.

Photos released by police show the two men wore hooded sweatshirts on the night of the attack. One of them had on red shoes and a black jacket.

Police asked anyone who know the men or have information about the case to make an anonymous call to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.