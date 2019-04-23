TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Morning
SEARCH
64° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Police seek assailants in Hempstead transit center attack

Police released these surveillance images of the people

Police released these surveillance images of the people sought in an April 7 attack in Hempstead. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

Nassau County police are asking the public to help them identify and locate two men wanted in the assault of three people in Hempstead earlier this month, leaving one person unconscious and another with a “serious” stab wound.

The alleged assailants attacked the three victims about 9:30 p.m. on April 7 at the Rosa Parks Transit Center at 68 W. Columbia St., police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police did not have further information on the victims’ conditions.

Photos released by police show the two men wore hooded sweatshirts on the night of the attack. One of them had on red shoes and a black jacket.

Police asked anyone who know the men or have information about the case to make an anonymous call to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.

Headshot
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Benjamin Tanguay, 7, and his twin sister Hailey, 7 best LI playgrounds worth the drive
Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello during the Nassau County Lawmakers OK referendum for elected assessor
Philip Danza and his son Leonardo, 7, hang 4 amazing kids' rooms on LI
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart in her Video may show how SCPD treated Hispanic family
This Wantagh home is listed for $849,000. LI's Jackson House lists for $849,000
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo speaks at a bill Cuomo touts plastic bag ban at LIU Post