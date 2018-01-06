TODAY'S PAPER
Driver involved in multiple crashes on Hempstead Tpke. arrested, cops say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A driver dodging Nassau police causing “multiple auto accidents” Saturday evening on Hempstead Turnpike in Franklin Square has been arrested, an official said.

“There were auto accidents — plural — that occurred,” a police spokesman said. “It was involving a police investigation.”

The havoc that erupted around 5:40 p.m. prompted the police to close the westbound section of Hempstead Turnpike that runs from Lincoln Road to Harrison Avenue, police said.

This is the second time this week that a motorist crashed while trying to evade Nassau police, but was arrested.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

