A driver dodging Nassau police causing “multiple auto accidents” Saturday evening on Hempstead Turnpike in Franklin Square has been arrested, an official said.

“There were auto accidents — plural — that occurred,” a police spokesman said. “It was involving a police investigation.”

The havoc that erupted around 5:40 p.m. prompted the police to close the westbound section of Hempstead Turnpike that runs from Lincoln Road to Harrison Avenue, police said.

This is the second time this week that a motorist crashed while trying to evade Nassau police, but was arrested.