Long Island Crime

Masked, armed suspect held up Hempstead gas station, Nassau police say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Nassau police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a masked suspect who robbed a Hempstead gas station at gunpoint earlier this month.

The male suspect wore all black, including a hooded sweatshirt, jeans, sneakers and a mask during the robbery which occurred just before 3 a.m. Nov. 2 at a Valero station on Clinton Street, officials said.

The suspect pointed a black handgun at a male employee, 26, and demanded money from the register, police said. The employee complied and the gunman fled with an unspecified amount of cash, police said. 

Detectives with the department’s major case bureau from the robbery squad are investigating.

Police urge anyone with information regarding the crime to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

