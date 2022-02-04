The family of a man shot to death late Sunday in Hempstead Village want his body sent home to El Salvador where he was born and raised, but they'll need help to do it.

Relatives have sought donations since shortly after Nassau cops found Santos Argueta, 49, mortally wounded in the village.

So far, Nassau police have been unable to provide any answers in the shooting. Officers responding to a shots-fired call found a man, later identified as Argueta, with gunshot wounds about 11 p.m. near the intersection of Peninsula Boulevard and Sewell Street, police said.

He was transported to a hospital and soon after pronounced dead, according to police.

Argueta moved to Hempstead Village in 2004 from El Salvador and worked in landscaping, said his brother, Jose Juan Argueta, 45, also a village resident.

"He was very caring with the family," Jose Juan Argueta said in Spanish. "If you had a friend like him, he would do right by you."

Santos Argueta’s family is raising money to send his body to El Salvador through a GoFundMe page created by Jose Juan Argueta's daughter. The effort had raised $1,390 by Thursday night with a goal of $15,000, according to the page. Santos Argueta’s three adult children, 24, 27 and 28, live in the Central American country, his brother said.

Siblings and friends plan to hold a vigil Saturday at 2 p.m. for Argueta near where officers found him Sunday night. His funeral will be held on Sunday at noon at Hempstead Funeral Home.

"With the help of God and some people we can send him to El Salvador," Jose Juan Argueta said. " … This shouldn’t happen because this was a violent death that no one deserves."

Another brother, Jose Miguelangel Argueta, said officers arrived at his Hempstead Village home Sunday to tell him about the fatal shooting.

"From what I know, he didn’t have problems with anyone," Argueta, 38, said in Spanish.