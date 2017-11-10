This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Long IslandCrime

Drug arrest follows fatal overdose investigation, police say

Ryan Jackson, 28, of Maine Avenue in Rockville

Ryan Jackson, 28, of Maine Avenue in Rockville Centre.

By Ellen Yan  ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A Rockville Centre man was arrested Thursday following an investigation into a fatal overdose, Nassau police said.

Ryan Jackson, 28, of Maine Avenue, was scheduled to be arraigned Friday on two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, police said in a news release.

Narcotics detectives worked with the Long Island Heroin Task Force on the case, police said.

Police did not release other details, including when the fatal overdose occurred and Jackson’s role.

