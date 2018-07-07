TODAY'S PAPER
2 charged with selling opioids in Baldwin after investigation, police say

Jesse Sullivan of Baldwin and Samantha Carroll of Albertson were arrested Friday in Baldwin, police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com
Nassau County police arrested a Baldwin man and Albertson woman Friday afternoon and charged them with selling heroin and fentanyl, police said.

Narcotics and vice squad detectives were investigating several overdoses and complaints in the community, leading to the arrest of Jesse Sullivan, 25, and Samantha Carroll at Sullivan's Ann Street residence in Baldwin, police said. 

They were both charged with selling "a substance believed to be heroin and fentanyl" to a resident in Nassau County, police said.

Sullivan and Carroll were charged with multiple counts of criminal possession and sales of a controlled substance. They were set to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.

