Two Brooklyn men, one of them a teenager, were arrested in Baldwin after police said Tuesday the teen agreed to sell heroin to a respondent of an ad he’d placed on Craigslist.

Jalen Robinson, 16, of Marcy Avenue, Bedford-Stuyvesant, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, Nassau County police said.

The driver, identified as Kamel Wells, 21, of Nostrand Avenue, Bedford-Stuyvesant, was charged with fourth-degree criminal facilitation. Police said both men were arraigned Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Court records show Wells was released on his own recognizance following arraignment. Robinson was ordered held on $30,000 bond or $15,000 cash bail. Records indicate he did not post bail or bond.

Police said that Long Island Heroin Task Force detectives and narcotics-vice bureau made the arrests and recovered 40 envelopes containing heroin, as well as cash, during the arrest of Robinson. Police did not disclose the location, but said the arrests of Robinson and Wells occurred at 5:56 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, Robinson placed the ad, then “agreed to sell a quantity of heroin to another.”

Wells then drove Robinson to an undisclosed location in Baldwin, where the sale took place, police said.

Records indicate Robinson is due back in court on Wednesday, while Wells is due back in court on May 25.

It was not immediately clear if either man was represented by counsel.