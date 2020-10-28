Fourteen Long Island residents accused of participating in a drug ring that sold and distributed heroin, cocaine, Oxycodone, methamphetamine and marijuana across Suffolk County have been arrested and indicted, Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini announced Wednesday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 15th suspect, who remains at large, prosecutors said.

The arrests and two indictments charging the 15 suspects are the result of a yearlong investigation by Suffolk prosecutors, the DEA and the DEA’s Long Island Heroin Task Force into drug dealing by gang members and their associates, primarily in the Town of Brookhaven, officials said. Five of the defendants are members of the Bloods street gang while another is a member of the Latin Kings, authorities said.

"My office has made it clear that gangs and drugs have no place in our communities," Sini said. "We will continue to target, arrest and prosecute dangerous gang members and their associates — particularly those who are peddling poison on our streets — to the fullest extent of the law."

The investigation included the use of undercover officers, roving surveillance, electronic surveillance, and court-authorized eavesdropping, officials said. Officers seized 12 grams of crack cocaine, 51 grams of methamphetamines, 12 grams of marijuana and nine grams of fentanyl, a deadly and powerful synthetic opioid, during search warrants executed at residences in Central Islip, Ronkonkoma and Coram on Sept. 16.

Officials also recovered two loaded handguns and a loaded revolver from those homes, as well as a scale, a cutting agent and other drug paraphernalia.

Authorities seized 711 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl, 99 grams of heroin, 109 grams of cocaine, 116 grams of crack, 18 grams of Oxycodone pills and 12 ounces of marijuana while executing search warrants on Sept. 29 at homes in Farmingville, Middle Island, Coram and Centereach, prosecutors said. Officials seized two additional loaded handguns and drug paraphernalia from those residences as well.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"This investigation exemplifies the symbiotic relationship between illegal drugs and gun violence," DEA Special-Agent-in-Charge Ray Donovan said. "These arrests emphasize DEA’s commitment to reducing violent crime and reclaiming our communities from menacing drug trafficking networks and gangs."

The defendants face up to 25 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charges, officials said. Most were arraigned earlier this month on two separate indictments.

One set of court papers, a 36-count indictment, said defendants Dasheem Eubanks, 26, of Coram, and William Santiago, 28, also of Coram, sold drugs multiple times between November and September. Eubanks, who authorities alleged is a member of the Bloods, sometimes mixed the cocaine with fentanyl, the papers said. Santiago is also accused of selling methamphetamine. Both men also face weapons charges.

Another man named in that indictment, Davon McNair, 28, of Central Islip, allegedly sold cocaine several times this year. McNair is a believed to be a member of the Bloods, according to authorities.

"Mr. McNair maintains his innocence and looks forward to fighting this matter in court," said McNair's attorney, Jason Bassett of Central Islip, who declined to comment further.

Attorneys for Eubanks and Santiago did not return calls for comment.

Charges against the other defendants include criminal possession of drugs and weapons and conspiracy.

"Together with our partners at the DEA and on the Long Island Heroin Task Force, we have not taken our foot off the pedal in our investigation and prosecution of these bad actors, even in the midst of a pandemic," Sini said.