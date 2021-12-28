Bodybuilder suspected of shooting parents on Christmas expected in court

The Brooklyn bodybuilder suspected of shooting his parents in their Hewlett Harbor mansion on Christmas Day waived his right to an extradition hearing in New Jersey, according to a spokesman for the Nassau County District Attorney’s office.

Dino Tomassetti, 29, is expected to appear in Nassau County court later this week to face charges.

Tomassetti waived his right to an extradition hearing and agreed to be transported to Nassau during a virtual appearance in Bergen County, New Jersey, court on Tuesday.

Tomassetti was arrested in Mahwah, New Jersey, on Saturday on a fugitive-from-justice warrant from Nassau County. He had been held at the Bergen County jail. It is not clear when he might be returned to Nassau County.

Nassau police were called to a home on Seawane Drive in Hewlett Harbor shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday for a reported disturbance. When they arrived at the sprawling home, the found the victims — a 64-year-old woman who was shot in the head and a 65-year-old man who was shot in the back.

Both victims were conscious and taken by Nassau County Police Ambulance to a hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Their identities have not been officially confirmed by police, but property records show the homeowners are Rocco and Vincenza Tomassetti.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rocco Tomassetti is listed as the CEO of Empire Transit Mix Inc., a Brooklyn-based concrete supply company, according to state records. The investigation into the shooting is continuing, police said.