Cops: Man arrested after shooting parents in Hewlett Harbor home

A Brooklyn man was in Nassau police custody Sunday in connection with the Christmas Day shooting of his parents in their Hewlett Harbor home, authorities said.

Dino Tomassetti, 29, was apprehended in Mahwah, New Jersey, according to police, who did not immediately say what charges he could face.

Both victims, whose identities have not been confirmed by police, were conscious and alert and taken by Nassau County Police Ambulance to a hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Police were called to a home on Seawane Drive shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday for a reported disturbance. There they found the victims, a 64-year-old woman shot in the head and a 65-year-old man shot in the back.

Property records show the homeowners are Rocco and Vincenza Tomassetti.

Rocco Tomassetti is listed as the CEO of Empire Transit Mix Inc., a Brooklyn-based concrete supply company, according to state records. A representative of the company could not be reached for comment.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing, police said.