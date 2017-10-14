A Hewlett Harbor woman has been arrested and charged with driving drunk in East Hills early Saturday morning with three children in the vehicle, Nassau County police said.

There were no injuries, police said.

Casey J. Bodian, 48, of Adams Road, was charged under Leandra’s Law with three counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated, three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, and multiple traffic violations, police said.

Bodian was scheduled for arraignment Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.

At 12:45 a.m., an officer saw Bodian driving a black 2016 Chevrolet Suburban westbound on Northern Boulevard, and noticed her swerving in and out of her lane and not signaling, police said.

Bodian was pulled over at Glen Cove Road and the North Service Road and she was found to be driving while intoxicated, police said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Police said there were five passengers including three female minors, ages 11, 13 and 14, and the children left the scene in the custody of their father.

Under Leandra’s Law, passed in 2009, drivers who are intoxicated or impaired by drugs with a child younger than 16 in the vehicle can be charged with a felony. The law was passed after the death of Leandra Rosado, 11, who was killed in 2009 in a DWI accident after the minivan in which she was a passenger crashed in Manhattan.