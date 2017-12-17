An East Rockaway man was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with attempted murder in the knife-point assault of a woman in Hewlett, Nassau County Police said.

Anthony Moscati, 35, of Alice Court, got into a “heated argument” with a 39-year-old woman and held a switchblade knife to her neck about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police said in a news release.

Moscati “pushed the victim into a wall, causing a wound on the back of her head,” police said.

The victim, while defending herself, “raised her hands and was struck by a knife held by Moscati, causing multiple finger lacerations,” police said.

Moscati called 911 and when police responded to the home, they arrested Moscati “without incident,” police said. The victim and Moscati were transported by Nassau County ambulances to area hospitals, police said. Moscati underwent a psychological exam, police said.

Moscati was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead. An attorney for Moscati could not be reached for comment.