Long IslandCrime

Woman used to rock to break into Hewlett school on New Year's Day, police say

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
An Island Park woman has been arrested after she allegedly broke into Hewlett Elementary School, ran through the hallways and triggered a false fire alarm, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Maria Campione, 20, was detained and accused of being the woman who broke into the school, apparently using a rock through the front-door window, according to a news release from Officer Eric Evensen, a Nassau police spokesman. Evensen said police officers responding to a 911 call about what happened spotted her nearby and chased her on foot.  

The woman’s illegal presence in the school, on New Year’s Day at 10:20 p.m., was first spotted by a school employee on a surveillance camera, according to Evensen.

Evensen did not say whether Campione had a connection to the school. A message left with the school principal’s office was not immediately returned, and no attorney could be located for Campione, if she has one.

Campione is charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree falsely reporting an incident. She is scheduled to be arraigned later Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead, according to Evensen.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

