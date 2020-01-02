Woman used to rock to break into Hewlett school on New Year's Day, police say
An Island Park woman has been arrested after she allegedly broke into Hewlett Elementary School, ran through the hallways and triggered a false fire alarm, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
Maria Campione, 20, was detained and accused of being the woman who broke into the school, apparently using a rock through the front-door window, according to a news release from Officer Eric Evensen, a Nassau police spokesman. Evensen said police officers responding to a 911 call about what happened spotted her nearby and chased her on foot.
The woman’s illegal presence in the school, on New Year’s Day at 10:20 p.m., was first spotted by a school employee on a surveillance camera, according to Evensen.
Evensen did not say whether Campione had a connection to the school. A message left with the school principal’s office was not immediately returned, and no attorney could be located for Campione, if she has one.
Campione is charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree falsely reporting an incident. She is scheduled to be arraigned later Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead, according to Evensen.
