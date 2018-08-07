TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Uniondale man arrested on drugs, weapon charges, police say

Donald Young Jr., 33, of Uniondale was arrested

Donald Young Jr., 33, of Uniondale was arrested on weapon and drugs charges Sunday, Nassau police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com
A Uniondale man fell asleep in his car with the engine on and a loaded handgun, marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine in the vehicle, said Nassau police, who arrested him early Sunday.

Police charged Donald Young Jr., 33, with multiple weapons offenses and criminal possession of a controlled substance in connection with the 2:22 a.m. incident in a Peninsula Boulevard parking lot in Hewlett.

According to a police statement, Fourth Squad detectives were waved down by a street sweeper operator who had called 911 to report a disabled motorist.

Officers knocked on the window of Young’s 2006 Nissan Altima and shook the car, fearing that he had suffered a medical episode, police said.

They detected a "strong smell" of marijuana when Young awoke and rolled down the window, and they found that he appeared not to know where he was, according to the police statement.

Young was arraigned Monday in First District Court, Hempstead.

Court records did not indicate if he entered a plea. He was scheduled to return to court Wednesday.

