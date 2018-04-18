Masked man robs Hicksville 7-Eleven, Nassau police say
A masked man carrying a large knife robbed a store Wednesday morning in Hicksville, police said.
The man walked into the 7-Eleven at 413 Jerusalem Ave. about 12:23 a.m., displayed the knife and demanded money, Nassau County police said.
The clerk complied and the man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
The man was 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9 with a thin build, and wearing a dark hooded jacket, blue jeans and a white mask, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Detectives asked that anyone with information about the robbery call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.
