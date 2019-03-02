Three men assaulted a pair of juveniles Friday night in Hicksville, attacking one victim with a baseball bat and punching the other in the face until he lost consciousness, Nassau County police said.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. as the two youths, walking near the corner of Dakota Street and Burns Avenue, were attacked by three men who exited a white Nissan Rogue, according to detectives from the Second Squad.

One of the men struck a victim twice in the head with a baseball bat, police said. A second man then pushed the other juvenile to the ground as all three men punched him in the face, knocking him unconscious, detectives said.

The suspects fled the scene, authorities said.

Both victims were taken to hospitals by family members who then notified the police. Nassau police could not provide an update on their conditions.

The man with the bat was described as a male in his 20s with short, black hair and a medium build, wearing a red shirt. The other two subjects are described as men in their 20s.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.