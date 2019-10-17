Nassau police said they arrested a Levittown man Wednesday and charged him with three burglaries at a Hicksville strip mall over the summer.

Paul Danielowich, 47, of Albatross Road, was identified after an investigation that involved video surveillance in the burglaries at West Village Green, police said.

Danielowich broke into Hicksville Beer and Soda, 8 W. Village Green, twice, police said — once on Aug. 29 at 10 a.m., and again on Sept. 10 at 12:30 a.m. He also broke into an adjoining vacant business at 12 W. Village Green on Sept. 2 at 12:30 a.m., they said.

Danielowich would burglarize the vacant business, then enter the business next door by breaking through a shared wall, police said. Once inside, cash registers and an ATM were pried open, and Danielowich took an undisclosed amount of cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes, they said.

Police said that when they arrested Danielowich, they found him to be in possession of substances they believed to be heroin and crack.

Danielowich was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary, third-degree attempted burglary and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in First District Court, Hempstead.