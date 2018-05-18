Ridge man sentenced in Hicksville motel murder
Vincent Dalton had pleaded guilty to the 2016 slaying of an East Meadow man, District Attorney Madeline Singas said.
A man who beat his victim to death and left him hogtied in a Hicksville motel room will serve 23 years to life in prison, Nassau prosecutors said Friday.
Vincent Dalton, 52, of Ridge, had pleaded guilty on Jan. 31 to a second-degree murder charge in the slaying of Erik O’Connell, 39, of East Meadow, who died of blunt force trauma to his head, said District Attorney Madeline Singas.
Dalton’s Garden City-based attorney, Brian Carmody, declined to comment.
Security video showed Dalton and O’Connell entering and leaving The Headliner Bar in Hicksville in mid-November 2016, Singas said.
Surveillance video also captured the two men entering a motel room at the Econo Lodge, located about half-mile away from the bar, she said in a statement.
Early Nov. 19, 2016, Dalton left the motel with what prosecutors said they believed were O’Connell’s possessions, including a computer, a debit and a credit card, and other items.
Days later, police arrested Dalton on a murder charge.
Dalton tried to use the charge cards at McDonald’s and a deli in Brentwood, Singas said.
“This defendant demonstrated a disturbing disregard for human life when he bludgeoned another man to death over a debit card,” Singas said.
