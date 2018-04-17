TODAY'S PAPER
Man sought in knifepoint robbery of Hicksville store, cops say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police said they are looking for a man who walked into a small storefront business on East Marie Street in Hicksville late Monday, flashed a knife and pushed a female employee to the floor — and stole her cash.

Then he fled on foot.

Nassau County police said the suspect robbed JM Travel & Multiservice at about 9:25 p.m.

Police did not disclose how much money was taken. They said the victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Police described the suspect as about 5-foot-8 with a thin build, between 25 and 30 years old and wearing a brown jacket, dark pants and a white mask.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.

All calls will remain confidential.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

