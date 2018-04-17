Police said they are looking for a man who walked into a small storefront business on East Marie Street in Hicksville late Monday, flashed a knife and pushed a female employee to the floor — and stole her cash.

Then he fled on foot.

Nassau County police said the suspect robbed JM Travel & Multiservice at about 9:25 p.m.

Police did not disclose how much money was taken. They said the victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Police described the suspect as about 5-foot-8 with a thin build, between 25 and 30 years old and wearing a brown jacket, dark pants and a white mask.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.

All calls will remain confidential.