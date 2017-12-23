Nassau County police are looking for two men who detectives believe stole alcohol from a liquor store in Hicksville.

Authorities released surveillance images of the men, saying they walked into Green’s Wines & Liquors on West Old Country Road at 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday and removed bottles of liquor from shelves.

The men left the store without paying, authorities said, and fled north on Newbridge Road.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will remain anonymous.