Cops: 2 shoplifted from Green’s Wines & Liquors in Hicksville

Nassau County police released this image of a

Nassau County police released this image of a man wanted in connection with liquor stolen from Green's Wines & Liquors on West Old Country Road in Hicksville at 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Nassau County police are looking for two men who detectives believe stole alcohol from a liquor store in Hicksville.

Authorities released surveillance images of the men, saying they walked into Green’s Wines & Liquors on West Old Country Road at 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday and removed bottles of liquor from shelves.

The men left the store without paying, authorities said, and fled north on Newbridge Road.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will remain anonymous.

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

