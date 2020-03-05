A 78-year-old Hicksville man was arrested and charged with assault after Nassau County police said he attacked a Second Precinct officer who'd responded to a disturbance call at his home early Thursday.

Police said officers were called to the home on Emmet Place at around 12:45 a.m. and said the suspect, Joel Ferdinand, soon became uncooperative with officers, kicking a box filled with bottles at them and then "making stabbing motions" while holding a metal tobacco pipe.

Police said that when officers attempted to handcuff Ferdinand, he pushed a female officer into a table, causing her to strike her head and hurt her hand — injuries that sent the officer to a local hospital for treatment.

Ferdinand was charged with second-degree assault as well as menacing a police officer, resisting arrest and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. It was not immediately known if he had retained an attorney.

Ferdinand was taken to a local hospital for what police described as "assessment and treatment" and was scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court, Hempstead.