TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
49° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Hicksville man, 78, charged with assaulting officer

Joel Ferdinand.

Joel Ferdinand. Credit: NCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A 78-year-old Hicksville man was arrested and charged with assault after Nassau County police said he attacked a Second Precinct officer who'd responded to a disturbance call at his home early Thursday.

Police said officers were called to the home on Emmet Place at around 12:45 a.m. and said the suspect, Joel Ferdinand, soon became uncooperative with officers, kicking a box filled with bottles at them and then "making stabbing motions" while holding a metal tobacco pipe.

Police said that when officers attempted to handcuff Ferdinand, he pushed a female officer into a table, causing her to strike her head and hurt her hand — injuries that sent the officer to a local hospital for treatment.

Ferdinand was charged with second-degree assault as well as menacing a police officer, resisting arrest and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. It was not immediately known if he had retained an attorney.

Ferdinand was taken to a local hospital for what police described as "assessment and treatment" and was scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court, Hempstead.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks on Thursday in Albany. Cuomo: Long Island has its first coronavirus case; 22 in state
Michael Valva is led out of Yaphank police Lawyer: Thomas Valva's father is 'emotionally distraught' over son's death
The scene on Ponquogue Ave in Hampton Bays, Couple dead in murder-suicide in Hampton Bays home, cops say
Officials in Port Washington North are considering cutting Village may sacrifice mature trees to repair roads, sidewalks
Tim Buxton of Huntington, went for a stroll Forecast: Sunny with high near 50
The Suffolk County Supervisors Association Chairman Rich Schaffer, Suffolk supervisors ask Cuomo for discovery law exemption
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search