An assault suspect hit a Nassau County police officer in the head with a dumbbell and injured two other officers while they attempted to subdue him at a group home in Hicksville, police said.

All three officers were treated at a hospital and released after they arrested Anthony Robinson, 58, at the home on West John Street, Nassau County police said.

Officers went to the group home just before 5 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of an injured person, police said. A 59-year-old resident of the home met the officers and told them he had just been assaulted by another resident.

The officers went to Robinson's bedroom, where Robinson raised the dumbbell "in a threatening manner" and hit one of them in the head several times, police said in a news release.

Two other Nassau officers were injured as they struggled with Robinson, police said. Robinson was then arrested. The three officers had head, back, hand and knee injuries.

The resident of the home who said he was assaulted was also treated at a hospital, police said.

Robinson was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of assault, resisting arrest, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, police said.