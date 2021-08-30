Queens man tried to rob Hicksville post office, slashed inspector, police say

A Queens man accused of slashing the face, arm and leg of a U.S. Postal Service inspector Monday was charged with second-degree assault and other crimes, according to Nassau police.

Nassau police were assisting postal service officials investigating larcenies at the Hicksville Post Office at 185 West John Street early Monday when two men arrived at the facility in a 2016 grey BMW, officials said.

One man, later identified as Romy Fabre, 26, entered the building and used a stolen USPS-issued master key to remove the contents of the mail boxes.

Fabre violently resisted when Nassau detectives and postal service inspectors attempted to place him in custody. Fabre used a sharp object to cut a postal inspector’s face and body, police said.

The other suspect, Jahki Hawkins, 22, of the Bronx, complied with officers' commands and got out of the BMW as ordered by police. He was taken into custody without incident. The postal inspector was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of lacerations to his eye, face, leg and arm, police said.

In addition to second-degree assault, Fabre also face charges of third-degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, second-degree resisting arrest, second-degree criminal tampering, fifth-degree possession of stolen property and petit larceny.

Hawkins faces charges of third-degree unlawful possession of a personal ID, fourth-degree criminal facilitation and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Fabre and Hawkins will be arraigned Tuesday at First District Court in Hempstead.