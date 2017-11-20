TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 44° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 44° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Police: Driver on drugs collapses after crash in Eastport

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A Hampton Bays man was driving high on drugs when his Ford van rear-ended another vehicle on eastbound Sunrise Highway Sunday evening in Eastport — and he got out of the van and collapsed on the road, State Police said.

Robert Miller, 28, now faces arraignment Dec. 5 in Southampton Town Justice Court on a charge of driving while ability impaired by drugs, police said.

Police said Miller was driving a 2007 Ford Econoline E-250 van eastbound on Sunrise, just east of County Route 111, when he rear-ended another vehicle. After the drivers pulled to the shoulder, police said Miller exited the van and collapsed.

“When the Troopers arrived on the scene they found Miller unresponsive with labored breathing, observing pills within his vehicle,” police said in a news release detailing the incident. “The Troopers pulled him [Miller] off the roadway and administered Naloxone, attempting to counteract a possible drug overdose. Miller remained unresponsive until emergency medical services arrived. He regained consciousness shortly thereafter and was transported to a hospital for further evaluation.”

Police said the pills found in the vehicle “were determined to be a controlled substance and were seized as evidence.”

Additional information was not available.

Headshot
By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Jiachen Lee, 16, Jillian Parker, 16, and Arooba Trio from Half Hollow Hills schools are Siemens finalists
Marc Henig, 60, was charged Saturday, Nov. 18, SPCA: Dog neglect leads to animal cruelty charge
Where to find Santa at LI downtowns
LaVar Ball, father of UCLA basketball player LiAngelo 1600: Trump wants to hear gratitude, not attitude
Firefighters battle blaze at a house on Center Officials: No injuries in house fire
Gregory Miglino Jr., chief of the South Country Officials: Ambulance HQ may cost more to build
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE