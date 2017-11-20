A Hampton Bays man was driving high on drugs when his Ford van rear-ended another vehicle on eastbound Sunrise Highway Sunday evening in Eastport — and he got out of the van and collapsed on the road, State Police said.

Robert Miller, 28, now faces arraignment Dec. 5 in Southampton Town Justice Court on a charge of driving while ability impaired by drugs, police said.

Police said Miller was driving a 2007 Ford Econoline E-250 van eastbound on Sunrise, just east of County Route 111, when he rear-ended another vehicle. After the drivers pulled to the shoulder, police said Miller exited the van and collapsed.

“When the Troopers arrived on the scene they found Miller unresponsive with labored breathing, observing pills within his vehicle,” police said in a news release detailing the incident. “The Troopers pulled him [Miller] off the roadway and administered Naloxone, attempting to counteract a possible drug overdose. Miller remained unresponsive until emergency medical services arrived. He regained consciousness shortly thereafter and was transported to a hospital for further evaluation.”

Police said the pills found in the vehicle “were determined to be a controlled substance and were seized as evidence.”

Additional information was not available.